DDC for providing better amenities during Amarnath Yatra

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting of district officers and civil society members to discuss the arrangements for smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra.

DDC laid focus on making fool proof security arrangements for which district police was directed to lay special nakas, round the clock patrolling, CCTV installation at langar sites and other vital locations. He also called for installing water coolers at Lakhanpur and other water points on national highway. Issues ranging from sanitation, supply of LPG cylinder at langar sites, readiness of fire tender and contingency plan in case of eventuality was also discussed in detail.

The DDC also emphasized on making adequate arrangements of sanitation, electricity, lodging and other amenities for the Yatirs. He directed the concerned departments to formulate comprehensive plans in advance for providing healthcare, water and accommodation facilities to the pilgrims.

The meeting was informed that six lodgment centers and six suitable sites were identified in the district for the lodging of Yatris with all necessary facilities of drinking water, electricity, toilet and sanitation in case of Yatra halt.

The DDC directed the police and security agencies to work out a foolproof security plan for adequate deployment of personnel at the places identified for establishment of Langars and accommodation of the pilgrims and along the Yatra route. He also directed for framing traffic management plan with special focus on one time checking procedure so that Yatris shall not face any hardship.

A Coordination Committee was also constituted for keeping a check on quality and rates of eatables in the market. The Committee would also coordinate for maintaining hygienic condition and cleanliness at Langar and accommodation sites.

It was decided that a control room would be established at Lakhanpur to synchronize efforts for providing all basic services to the pilgrims. The meeting further decided to deploy well equipped medical teams at Lakhanpur and langar sites and establishment of facilitation center for the convenience of yatris. It was also decided that all the langar sites should have power back up system like generator and they should be properly illuminated during night hours. They are also advised to restrict the use of plastic and thermocol material. And the waste from the langar sites should be properly disposed off.

The first batch of pilgrims will be flagged off from Lakhanpur as per the past practice and all the arrangements must be made before hand, DDC directed all the concerned officers.