DDC for POS, Aadhaar based transactions

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC), Rajinder Singh Tara today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) and Food Safety Department.

ADC Kishtwar, Pawan Parihar; Joint Director Planning Kishtwar, Mohd Iqbal; Assistant Director FCS&CA Kishtwar Ghulam Rasool Lone; District Officer Food Safety Shabir Ahmed; TSOs and other concerned attended the meeting.

The DDC was briefed about the public distribution of food grains including allocation, availability and distribution.

The DDC Kishtwar directed AD FCS&CA to submit the details of the 177 fair price shops depicting the name, locations, name of the dealers, their contact numbers and the number of rationees. He directed to submit the similar information with regard to kerosene oil depot dealers.

He further directed to start the process of identification of land for establishment of petrol pumps in Paddar and Chatroo Sub Divisions. He also directed for completion the process of addition/ deletion under different categories of rationees and to ensure that the process of Aadhar seeding is completed within one month.

The dumping of the balance stock of food grains in the Dachhan and lifting of ration from Mati Gowran to Warwan was also stressed upon.

He also instructed the Officers/ officials to stress on POS based authentication and Aadhaar authenticated transactions.