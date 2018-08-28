DDC for face-lifting of Salani Bridge, immediate start of Badala Mang Bridge

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Rajouri: District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, reviewed the progress of hanging projects including Badala Mang Bridge, Bhella Road, Construction of New Hospital Bye Pass Road, Development of Rotary at Panja Chowk and other developmental projects and issued directions for immediate start of work, besides sorting out the land issues, which came to fore during the inspections made in the last week.

The meeting was attended by ACR, Abdul Qayoom Mir, CPO, A H Choudhary, ExEn PWD, Mushtaq Ahmed Raina, DGM JKPCC Unit-VIII, Arshad Ahmed Mir, ExEn REW, Abdul Ghani and Commandant BRO beside other officers.

DGM JKPCC informed the DDC that Badala Mang Bridge is being constructed, at an estimated cost Rs 16 crores and approach road from the left side stands completed. He further informed that on right side of Bridge, there is issue regarding the land belonging to Army for which revenue papers have been submitted to the Army authorities for issuance of NOC.

The DDC issued on the spot directions to ACR, Rajouri for immediately taking up the matter with Army authorities and resolve the issue at the earliest. He also directed DGM, JKPCC to start the construction of bridge from other side of the river without delay.

ExEn PWD(R&B), Rajouri, informed that Bela Road is under construction, which connects Alternate Abdullah Bridge to Rajouri -Thanamandi raod, by passing congested Gujjar Mandi Chowk. He intimated that due to non-disbursement of compensation to the owners of structures, coming on the way, the construction of road is incomplete for the last many years. The DDC instructed the ACR to provide the compensation to the genuine cases of structures within two days and directed Superintending Engineer, PWD(R&B) Circle, to issue the short Notices for demolishing of the structures and start the construction of road within 5 days.

ExEn, PWD, also put up a proposal for the construction of Bye pass road to New District Hospital, Rajouri costing Rs 65 lakhs, along with the establishment of Chowk on Rajouri-Thanamandi road, which shall reduce the traffic congestion. A proposal to open a separate gate way to New District Hospital was also put forth in the meeting.

The DDC, on the spot, sanctioned the road and authorized the R&B department to execute the work with the assurance to provide the funds at the earliest.

The DDC further instructed the ExEn PWD and Commandant BRO to place the divider on Salani Bridge Road, for smooth vehicular movement, besides face lifting of bridge. He asked the Commandant BRO to develop a Rotary Chowk at Panja Chowk for providing easy passage to the vehicles moving towards Salani and Jawahar Nagar area.

Keeping in view the shortage of accommodation at Government Girls Hr. Secondary School, Rajouri, the Ex-En REW was directed to prepare the DPR for additional class rooms (pre-fabricated structure) and directly start the work to facilitate the students.