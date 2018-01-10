DDC for cent per cent coverage of IPIP drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmed Zargar on Tuesday convened a meeting of District Task force Committee comprising officers from Health, ICDS and Education Department to chalk out strategies for successful conduct of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Rounds to be held from January 28 to 30, 2018 January and from March 11 to 13, 2018.

The meeting was informed that a total of 75,772 children of age upto 5 years will be administered polio drops in the district for which 426 Pulse Polio Booths will be established across the district. Besides, 1,704 workers will be deployed for the job comprising ASHA workers, anganwari workers, volunteers and Rebhar- e – Sehat teachers who will be guided by 85 supervisors across all the booths setup in the district.

It was further informed that to reach out to snow prone hilly and far off sensitive areas separate teams shall be constituted for cent percent coverage to make the district polio free.

The DC called for coordinated efforts to ensure that there is strict adherence to cold chain protocol and also to make sure that the programme remain the safest and the most successful in this border and hilly district. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring a massive mass media campaign about the programme.

Chief Medical Officer Dr.Mumtaz Bhatti, Deputy Chief Medical officer Dr. Ghulam Ahmed Malik, District Health Officer Dr. Shamim batti, District Tuberculosis Officer Dr. Samida Banday, WHO Dr. Ravinderpal singh, BMOs of all three zones, Programme Officer ICDS, CDPOs, Health Educators and other concerned officers attended the meeting.