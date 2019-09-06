DDC flags off inter-state exposure tour

STATE TIMES NEWS DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr. Sagar D Doifode along with ADDC, Imam Din today flagged off progressive farmers of different areas of the district for an interstate exposure tour, which is sponsored by Amhi Punekar (NGO) Rasta, Peth, Pune Maharashtra. The objective of this programme is to introduce and educate the farmers about the modern techniques and knowledge of the Agriculture and allied practices. The programme also includes the training/ field visits and interaction with the other farmers of different states regarding their experience and achievements. While interacting with the farmers, DDC said that the programme has been organized for acquainting the farmers with modern techniques for Commercial Agriculture, emerging trends in organic farming and cultivation of different agricultural crops on scientific lines. He impressed upon the farmers to interact with the farm scientists, experts, and extension functionaries to get up to date methodology in the cultivation of crops on scientific lines. He stressed for adopting eco-friendly practices in the farming to realize the goal of sustainable agriculture. Chief Agriculture Officer, President MC Doda besides other Agriculture officers/officials were also present on the occasion.
