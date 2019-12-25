DDC flags off farmers on intra-UT exposure tour

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh today flagged off progressive farmers of different areas of the district for an intra UT exposure tour for three day.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Janak Raj along with other officers of the concerned department were present on the occasion.

While interacting with the farmers, DDC said that the programme has been organized for acquainting the farmers with modern techniques being used in commercial Agriculture and allied activities. He impressed upon the farmers to interact with the farm scientists, experts, and extension functionaries to get up to date methodology in the cultivation of crops on scientific lines. The DDC exhorted the participants to avail benefit of this opportunity.

Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri, Janak Raj informed that a team of 100 farmers of district Rajouri is participating in the training programme in which they shall be imparted training at SKUAST-J regarding organic farming, integrated farming system, vegetable farming and new technology in agriculture sector.

Besides this the farmers shall be given the first hand knowledge of latest techniques at Chinore Farm and Chakroi Farms, besides the team shall also visit the Directorate of Agriculture Jammu.

He said that the objective of this programme is to introduce and educate the farmers about the modern techniques and knowledge of the Agriculture and Allied practices.