DDC flags off awareness rally under Swachhta Action Plan 2020

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda Dr Sagar D Doifode today flagged off a awareness rally organised by J&K Pollution Control Board under Swatchta Action Plan 2020 from Boys Hr Sec School Doda.

The theme of the program was “Save environment from pollution” under which scores of students of different institutions, officials of Forest department, MC DODA participated besides pledge was administered by the DDC to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC said that every individual across the district have to put collective efforts in safeguarding our surrounding environment. He appealed all the stakeholders to plant more trees and to maintain cleanliness in and around the surrounding of water bodies. He also stated that number of activities regarding environment cleanliness have been organised by the district administration in the recent times and will continue to organise such awareness programs, so that the aim and objectives of such important programs can be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

CEO Tariq Hussain, DEPO Ayaz Mughal, Principal Trown HR Sec Tanvir Wani, Cultural Officer Sala ud Din Sheikh, District Pollution Control Board Officer, besides staff members of Boys and Girls HSS Doda were present on the occasion.