DDC finalises IPPI arrangements

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: District Development Commiss ioner Kathua, Rohit Khajuria, on Thursday convened a meeting to review arrangements put in place for second round of Intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation (IPPI) campaign in the district.

The meeting was informed that children below 5 years of age will be covered under the programme to be held across the district on 11th March, for which 562 IPPI booths have been setup.

For effective implementation of the campaign 2,273 workers have been engaged, besides 112 supervisors and seven mobile medical teams have been deployed.

On the occasion, the DDC directed the concerned to ensure 100 percent coverage under IPPI action plan so as to prevent children from the crippling disease besides exhorted upon them for wide publicity through different mass media.