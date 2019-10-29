DDC finalises arrangements for National Unity Day

State Times News

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat, today convened an officers meeting to review and finalize arrangements to be put in place for celebration of Rashtriya Ekta Divas being observed on 31st of October to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. The meeting was attended by ASP, Ramnish Gupta, Assistant Commiss-

ioner Revenue, Devinder Paul, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sukhpal Singh, Executive Engineer PHE, DEPO, CEO MC Kathua, Representative of Youth and Sports department, Principal of Degree College and other concerned Officers.

The DDC informed that the celebration of the day shall start with run for unity event which will be flagged off from GDC Kathua at 7 am on 31st of October, 2019 followed by pledge taking ceremony at Sports Stadium Kathua.