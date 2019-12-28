DDC Doda visits snow bound areas, holds public outreach programme

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode on Friday visited snow bound areas of the district and held public grievance redressal camp at Tanta panchayat of Block Kahara for on spot redressal of problems being faced by locals at their doorsteps.

The DDC was accompanied by BDO Kahara, Tehsildar Kahara, BMO Thathri, CDPO Thathri, ZEO, Engineers of PDD, PHE, PWD, PMGSY besides other District and sectoral officers.

During the redressal camp, the PRIs and locals put forth their demands including better road connectivity, basic amenities and infrastructural facilities, water and power supply, food store at Batogra, installation of electric poles, widening and speedy work of Kahara Tanta road, non availability of firewood, release of PMAY and MGNREGA installments, speedy completion of Goila Trankal road, installation of transformers in identified location of Goila panchayat, solar lights for the unelectrified areas of the panchayats Tanta, Batogra and Goila, lady doctor for area, PHC and helipad facility, BUMS doctor for Ayurvedic dispensary, sanctioning of J&K bank and SRTC bus facility from Doda-Tanta, Animal Husbandry Centre, playground for the school children, resumption of Awass plus app for the enrollment of leftout beneficiaries, fair price shop at Draman, sanctioning of forest depots, posting of adequate staff in educational institutions, dismal functioning of Allopathic dispensary etc besides many other important issues were raised during the camp by the Sarpanches and Panches of the three panchayats of Goila, Batogra and Tanta.

Speaking on the occasion, DDC assured that the demands of the poor masses will be redressed on priority basis. He directed the concerned officers to look into the demands projected by the PRIs for speedy and prompt redressal.