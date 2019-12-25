DDC Doda review’s status of B2V1 works

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode today chaired a meeting here to take detailed review of works taken in hand post ‘Back to Village-1’ programme relating to various sectors including RDD, PDD, PHE in the district.

During the meeting, the DDC was apprised that total 236 works were identified among which 212 were approved under B2V-1. Estimates of all the works have been already duly submitted, out of which 182 works are ongoing and among which 29 works are completed physically.

DDC directed the executing agencies to expedite the payment process against all these completed works and required funds shall be released with immediate effect in proportion to the projected cost of these works.

While reviewing the status of PHE works projected under B2V-1, the DDC was apprised that there were total 11 works approved under the B2V-1, against which all the estimates are submitted and funds are required to procure material so that tendering process can be initiated at earliest.

DDC asked the planning department to put up the matter so that 100% funds shall be released to the concerned department to complete the process of tendering as well as completion of the projects under stipulated timeline.

He has also directed the Nodal department RDD to submit the photographs of all the completed works and the completion certificate so that the projected funds shall be released accordingly.

Moreover, DDC shows dissatisfaction about the progress report of some blocks which have not yet completed the single work in their respective jurisdictions. He asked the DPO Doda to direct all the BDO’s to expedite the progress of the works taken under B2V-1 in their respective blocks so that progress shall be achieved within the stipulated time frame

DDC asked the ACD Doda to supervise the progress in overall manner and DPO Doda has been directed to keep regular monitoring and compilation of B2V-1 works detail in all aspects.