DDC Doda reviews progress of Swachh Bharat Mission

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Doda, Bhawani Rakwal on Monday reviewed the progress of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) of all blocks of District Doda at a meeting held here.

ADC Doda Pawan Kumar, ACD Akhter Hussain Qazi, AD Planning Waseem Raja, DPO Doda Idrees, Xen REW and all BDOs of the District were present in the meeting.

The DDC reviewed the Panchayat-wise performance of blocks under Swachh Bharat Mission and set the timelines for completion of all pending works in the current financial year in time bound manner.

During the meeting, DPO Doda briefed about the progress of the mission. Detailed discussions were held on various issues like Uploading of data in MIS under SBM, Geo Tagging under SBM.

District Panchayat Officer Doda and all BDOs of Doda District were directed to achieve the target of Geo tagging and uploading of data in MIS in full within the cutoff date as fixed by the Chief Secretary J&K. The target for the current financial year under construction, 100 per cent Geo tagging and 100 percent MIS shall also have to be achieved by the end of the March 2018.

The DDC directed all the BDOs to work in mission mode and complete their due assignments with a great sense of responsibility and team spirit so that all targets fixed for this district are met in time. He also directed to achieve the full ODF status for the district by the end of July 2018.