DDC Doda reviews functioning of RDD

STATE TIMES NEWSDODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode on Monday reviewed the functioning of Rural Development Department (RDD) in the district, here at a meeting. The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Imam Din, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, Assistant Commissioner Development Davender Singh Bhau, District Panchayat Officer, District Planning Education Officer Ayaz Mughal, BDOs and other concerned. Initiation of works projected during Back to Village programme, registration of beneficiaries under PMAY scheme, opening of accounts for the Panchayats, execution of works under 14th FC were reviewed in the meeting. The DDC directed the concerned authorities to speed up the process of estimation. He said in the first phase important works highlighted in ‘Back to Village’ outreach programme shall be taken up for execution.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Would love to do grey characters: Kareena Kapoor Khan
‘Marjaavaan’ release postponed to November 22
Doubted if I will ever act again: Suniel Shetty
Shilpa Shetty to be Punit Balana’s showstopper at LFW
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ to hit screens on July 31, 2020
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper