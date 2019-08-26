DDC Doda reviews functioning of RDD

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode on Monday reviewed the functioning of Rural Development Department (RDD) in the district, here at a meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner Imam Din, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, Assistant Commissioner Development Davender Singh Bhau, District Panchayat Officer, District Planning Education Officer Ayaz Mughal, BDOs and other concerned.

Initiation of works projected during Back to Village programme, registration of beneficiaries under PMAY scheme, opening of accounts for the Panchayats, execution of works under 14th FC were reviewed in the meeting.

The DDC directed the concerned authorities to speed up the process of estimation. He said in the first phase important works highlighted in ‘Back to Village’ outreach programme shall be taken up for execution.