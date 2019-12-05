DDC Doda reviews functioning of health department

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Doda, Dr. Sagar D Doifode convened a meeting with concerned officers to review the functioning of health department and took stock of availability of drugs and medicines in health institutions of District Doda.

Among others present during the occasion were CMO Doda Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed, MO stores Dr Faheem besides senior officers of health department.

CMO Doda apprised the DDC that there is sufficient stock position of medicines in the district received from Director Health Services Jammu and JK Medical Supply Corporation Ltd Jammu under free drug policy.

He also informed that the medicines are already supplied to the peripheral institutions and ensured the DDC that there is no shortage of emergency medicine in the district.

Later, DDC also visited to the temporary established Regional Drug Ware House Doda to review the stock position of the availability of emergency medicines in the district.

Earlier, the DDC visited the Grameen Vikas Bhawan of Doda to review the functioning and section wise working of the department.