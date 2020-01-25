DDC Doda felicitates mothers blessed with girl child

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode today felicitated mothers of newly born girl child to celebration of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Week and to spread awareness about BBBP under ‘Save and educate girl child’ campaign at District Hospital Doda.

ADC Doda Kishori Lal Sharma, Medical Superintendent DH, Dr.Yaqoob Mir, PO ICDS Doda Shahida Parveen besides large number of patients/public, Paramedical Staff were present during the program.

While interacting with the family members blessed with girl child, The DDC congratulated them felicitated them with baby kits.

DDC said that number of activities were organised during the week like awareness rally, pledge ceremony, signature campaign at sports stadium, under which students including men and women participated and also appealed to all the media fraternity to provide mass coverage to this program.

DDC also informed that regular awareness camps under BBBP will be organised across the district in coming days so that the mind set of the society will be changed with regard to the issues like female foeticide, protection for the girl child etc. Meanwhile, district administration also organized a signature campaign on the theme “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” in which DDC along with ADC and officer’s besides men and women participated at old bus stand Doda.

Later, DDC flagged off a cycle rally from old bus stand to which culminated near Akramabad Doda to promote BBBP program.