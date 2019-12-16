DDC Doda directs to prepare District Environment Plan

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode chaired a meeting of the District Environment Committee for the preparation of District Environment Plan.

The meeting was attended by ADC Doda, Kishori Lal Sharma, DFO Doda Navneet Singh, Joint director Planning Parshotam Kumar, CMO,CEO, District Pollution Control Board officer, EO MC Thathri, Bhaderwah.

Threadbare discussion were held on preparation of District Environment Plan wherein DDC directed members of DLEC for submission of detailed district Environment Plan regarding various initiatives for environmental conservation and improving parameters within one week.

DDC said that the action plan shall be aimed at improving overall parameters of environment in the district includes solid waste management, bio medical waste management, construction and demolition waste, polluted river stretches, industrial pollution control, utilisation of treated sewage, conservation of water bodies, e-waste management, prevention of illegal sand mining, widespread measures to curb use of plastic/ polythene, community participation and mass awareness, strengthening Green Clubs, soil and moisture conservation, water conservation, curbing air and water pollution and grievance redressal mechanism.

DFO Doda was appointed as Nodal officer for the formulation of the basic structure of the DEP within two days, besides ADC Doda was asked to collect the information from all the members to make a broad framework of the plan which shall be submitted to the Chairman for the final approval within a week time.

Moreover DDC Doda directed the ADC to convene the meeting of the said committee in every month, besides to monitor the working of the committee on regular basis.