DDC Doda chairs preparatory meeting for ‘Back to Village’ Phase II

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr Sagar D Doifode, today chaired a meeting of district and block development officers to review preparations for implementation of phase II of ‘Back to Village’ Programme likely to be started on 25th of November 2019 in the district.

It was informed that the programme will be conducted in all 237 Panchayat Halqas of the district and this time it will be a 3 day visit of the Visiting Officer to their allotted panchayats.

DDC, while reviewing the preparations, directed the concerned to work in a coordinated manner for success of this ambitious programme in the district.

The DDC asked for establishment of Control Room in DC Office Complex for assistance to the field functionaries regarding implementation of B2V Phase II programme. He asked the BDOs to expedite completion of all the works taken up under Back to Village program phase I so that these shall be inaugurated by the Visiting Officers.

He appointed Nodal officers for carrying out different tasks like printing of pamphlets, collection of booklets, trainings to the Visiting officers etc under the programme.

The meeting was attended by ADC Bhaderwah, ACR, JD Planning, ACD Doda, SDM Assar, Gandoh, DPO besides BDOs of all the blocks.