DDC distributes teaching learning material kits among Anganwari Centres

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan, today distributed 50 Teaching Learning Material kits among Anganwari Centres.

The kits were provided by the Early Childhood Care & Education (ECCE) Projects Ramban which was sponsored by the CII Foundation in partnership with Jammu and Kashmir Association of Social Workers and Mobile Crèches.

ADC, Ashok Sharma who is also the District Programme Officer ICDS, Ramban, ACD, Zameer Ahmed Rishu, Project Coordinator, Iqra Javaid, Field Coordinator, Muzaima Banoo, various other officers and officials besides Anganwari workers attended the function.

Speaking on the occasion DDC lauded the role of Anganwari staff in overall development of children and also appreciated the efforts being made by the agencies involved to prepare and provide teaching learning material. He said that it aims at the holistic development of a child’s social, emotional, cognitive and physical needs in order to build a solid and broad foundation for lifelong learning and wellbeing, he added.