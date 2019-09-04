DDC distributes motorised tricycles among specially-abled

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, distributed motorized tricycles among the specially abled perons in Kishtwar provided by the State Rehabilitation Council, Social Welfare Department. District Social Welfare Officer, Tariq Parvez Qazi besides other concerned officials were present o the occasion. DDC interacted with the specially abled persons and apprised them of various State and Centrally sponsored schemes meant for their welfare. He directed the Social Welfare Department to identify all the specially abled persons in the district so that comprehensive measures are taken up for their complete integration into the social set up.