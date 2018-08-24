DDC discusses POSHAN Abhiyaan

Share Share 0 Share 0

REASI: District Development Commissioner, Reasi, Prasanna Ramaswamy G on Friday convened a meeting to discuss the on-ground implementation of the National Nutrition Mission (POSHAN Abhiyaan) in the district. The meeting was informed that the NNM has been introduced in two ICDS Projects of the district-Arnas and Mahore. It was further informed that the Services are provided in these projects through a network of 201 and 371 Anganwadi centres respectively.

Discussing various aspects of malnutrition, the DDC asked all the concerned officers to put in coordinated efforts to help eradicate anaemia, stunting and other symptoms of malnutrition.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramesh Chander; Assistant Commissioner Development, MY Malik; SDMs from Mahore, Dharmari and Katra; all District Officers of Health, Education, Rural Development, Power, PHE, CAPD, ICDS, DRDA, Planning, Social Welfare departments; BDOs, CDPOs and others concerned officers.