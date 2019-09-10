DDC deliberates on action plan for ‘Poshan Maah’

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kathua: In order to celebrate “POSHAN Maah” across the district as part of mass campaign under POSHAN Abhiyaan, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer today chaired a meeting to roll out calendar of activities to be undertaken during month long campaign.

Various activities would be carried out at District/Block and village level throughout the month by all the field functionaries of respective departments with an effort to expand the outreach of health and nutritional services among the target beneficiaries.

DDC directed that the campaign activities should focus on promoting water, sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and providing health and nutritional services to unattended areas.

DDC directed the Chief Education Officer to sensitize students regarding nutritional awareness by organizing school based activities like painting competition/quiz competition and rallies on nutritional issues during this month at block levels.

The winner students of block levels will then participate at district level and the final winners will be designated as “Nutritional Ambassadors” of this campaign, DDC informed.

CEO and DSWO were directed to jointly organize a camp for children with special needs as part of the POSHAN Maah to assess their needs and helping them with positive intervention.

The meeting also discussed to hold Walkathon on hygiene and nutrition at Nagri and entrusted Tehsildar, Nagri to make all necessary arrangements for a successful event in collaboration with NYK.

It was decided in the meeting that street shows would be held at various locations where the opportunity will be given to the artists to propagate the message of nutrition, sanitation and healthy life style.

ACD was directed to conduct POSHAN Chaupal in the Gram Panchayats, with focus on five critical components among others during POSHAN Maah i.e; First 1000 days of the child, Anemia, Diarrhoea, Hand Wash and Sanitation and Wholesome meal with diet diversity.

Nodal Officer RBSK was directed for active identification of malnourished children for child health screening and early intervention services during POSHAN campaign.

ACD, Sukhpal Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, DSWO, Abdul Rahim, CMO, Dr. Ashok Chaudhary, CEO, Prem Nath, Executive Engineer PHE, Surjit Singh, DHO, DIO, Nodal Officer, RBSK and other concerned officers were present during the meeting.