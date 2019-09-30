DDC convenes public grievances redressal camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: District Development Commissioner, Dr. Sagar D. Doifode, convened a public grievances redressal camp at Panchayat Gutasa of Bhaderwah Tehsil here today as part of the public outreach programme initiated by the district administration to address public issues and concerns. The camp was attended by civil society members, senior citizens, PRI representatives and government functionaries.

On the occasion, various deputations from Panchayat Gutasa and adjoining areas apprised the DDC of their grievances and demands. The issues included up gradation of schools, regulation of prices of essential commodities, requirement of primary schools in far flung areas of the area, better communication system, implementation of employment generation schemes for unemployed girls, establishment of stitching centre for women’s, matador service for the area, payment of pending liabilities of MGNREGA, WSS for the area besides other related concerns of the people. The DDC assured the people that all their genuine issues shall be looked into for an early redressal. DDC informed the participants about the drive launched by the district administration regarding plastic waste management in the district and ask them to extend their cooperation towards making our localities free from plastic waste.