DDC convenes meeting of District Surveillance Committee framed under IDSP

STATE TIMES NEWS

Doda: District Development Commissioner Doda Dr. Sagar Doifode today convened the meeting of District Surveillance Committee here in the meeting hall of DC office Doda.

During the meeting various decisions were taken by District Level Surveillance Committee besides committee was also framed under IDSP.

Forest Department was directed to locate and recognized most common poisonous snakes species in the district and with the cooperation of health department to study all the common cases which comes in the treatment centres and to chalk out what type of anti venom shall be required to minimise the damages caused by the snake bites and also same activity shall be conducted in case of Monkey’s bites.

DDC who is Chairman of the committee further directed the Food and safety department to work in collaboration with three Municipal Committees of Doda, Bhaderwah and Thathri to collect the data of those cases which usually come in hospital because of adulteration of food.

DDC directed the PHE department to provide clean and pure water to district for preventing water borne diseases and also directed health department to coordinate with the PHE department and to submit the report in the office of DDC regarding the effect of water generated disease in a particular area if any.

He also directed ARTO to help in tendering of RBSK program under NHM.

The meeting was attended by SP operation Doda, DFO Doda, CPO Doda, CMO Doda, Medical Superintendent Associated hospital GMC Doda, DHO Doda, HOD Microbiology, HOD Pathology, Administrative Officer GMC Doda, EO Municipality, PDO, Officer from PHE, Food and safety Officer Doda, District Epidemiologist, District Program Manager, Chairman Social Welfare society(NGO).