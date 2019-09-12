DDC convenes meeting of City Advisory Board CHILDLINE

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Development Commissioner, Sushma Chauhan, on Wednesday convened a meeting of City Advisory Board (CAB) members to review functioning of CHILDLINE in the district here.

Officers from Police department, Labour, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Information, Industries and Commerce, Social Welfare, Education, Health, ICPS and Tourism departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the action taken report of the last meeting which was submitted by Nodal organization, Department of Law, University of Jammu and IRCs district branch. While reviewing the functioning of CHILDLINE, DDC directed City Coordinator to furnish the details of awareness camps carried out by them along with the photographs.

She directed the Programme Officer ICDS, Chief Education Officer, Secretary, JMC to ensure display of toll free CHILDLINE help number 1098 in all the Anganwadi Centres, Schools and on hoardings of JMC for awareness among the students and general public.

DDC asked City Coordinator CHILDLINE to coordinate with District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu and Child Protection Officer, ICPS and conduct comprehensive survey/inspection of all the CHILDCARE Institute, homes of Jammu city and furnish detail report of each home regarding availability of facilities/ infrastructure along with other issues, if any, at the earliest.

Regarding Social audit of Child Care Institute, DDC asked City Coordinator CHILDLINE to coordinate with members of Task Force and fix a calendar for visit/social audit of the business establishments at least once in a week. Regarding awareness about CHILDLINE through Print and electronic media, DDC directed District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu to take up the matter with Doordarshan and other local channels regarding mass awareness by advertising CHILDLINE Help Number during their routine programmes. DDC exhorted upon all the members of City Advisory Board of CHILDLINE to work in coordination and take all possible steps for rehabilitation of children.

Among others City Coordinator, Rohit Khajuria representatives from CHILDLINE including Centre coordinator Pinky Jain, Counsellor Bupesh Jamwal, and other team members S.C.Bali, Mridula, prominent Educationist O.P.Gupta and Volunteer.Kushi Ram was also attended the meeting.

Later, DDC reviewed implementation of POSHAN Abhiyan in the district during an officers meeting. Programme Officer ICDS and Chief Medical Officer gave a detailed report on the aspects of Healthy-Nutrition Chart along with the calendar of activities under POSHAN Maah to be carried out in the district during this month.