DDC conducts public grievances redressal camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Continuing the initiative of ‘Aap ki Sarkar Aap ke dwar’ a public outreach cum grievances redressal camp was organised by District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla at Majalta here on Saturday.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Vikar Giri, and district and tehsil level officers of various departments, Sarpanchs, Panchs, prominent citizens and people in large number attended the camp.

Tehsildar Majalta, Saqib Saleem presented a brief overview of the Tehsil.

The locals and Sarpanchs of different Panchayats projected issues concerning their areas which inter alia included establishment of Sub District Hospital, lack of staff in PHCs, non availability of lady doctor in PHC Majalta, adequate drinking water and uninterrupted power supply to the tehsil, opening of accidental hospital at Manwal, highlighted dilapidated conditions of various PMGSY and PWD roads, demanded daily bus service from Jammu to Majalta, installation of street lights in Majalta, inclusion of left out beneficiaries in Ayushman Bharat Scheme, shortage of Kerosense oil, shortage of staff in Govt Schools, introduction of NCC in Govt High School Khoon, clearance of pending payments under IAY, PMGSY roads, issuance of Aadhar Card and KCC, clearance of pending liabilities under MGNREGA.

Responding to problems and demands of representatives of various areas of the tehsil, the DDC issued on the spot instructions to various officers to look into these issues for early redressal.

DDC directed the officers of different departments to organize awareness camp in their respective areas to aware the general public about various govt schemes so that they can avail maximum benefit. Education Department was asked to detach all teachers attached in different offices. Later, the DDC visited Sarail village where the district administration is coming up with ‘Lime village’ with the support of locals as part of various convergence activities.