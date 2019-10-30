DDC chairs DLRC meeting

STATE TIMES NEWS

Ramban: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban, Nazim Zai Khan on Wednesday chaired District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting of officers of banking and civil departments to discuss the achievements against the targets of banking sector.

The meeting was attended by ADDC Nawab Din, Manager RBI, Rahul Sharma, , Lead District Manager, Shakeel Ahmed Bhat, Director RSETI Subash Chander, DGM-NABARD, Arushi Sharma, , CHO,GM DIC, AD Employment, bankers and others officers of line department.

It was informed in the meeting that up to September 2019 an amount of 1422 crore has been recorded in the deposit and 581 crore in the advance sector and the CD Ratio of district has been increased by 1.46% and stands on 40.85%.

DDC directed the bankers to redouble their efforts and initiate concrete steps for lending towards priority sectors to achieve 100% targets besides improving the CD ratio of the district. He expressed extreme displeasure over poor performance in credits in Agriculture sector, SME segment and other priority sectors.

DDC directed the bankers to sponsor innovative income generating units including common service centers. He also informed the bankers about the formulation of Gram Panchyat Development Plan (GPDP) and their role in this regard besides directed them to depute their front line employee in Gram Sabha.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held on the centrally sponsored schemes under which loans are provided to the beneficiaries for operating income generating units.

He directed all the banks to take effective measures for ensuing loans so that majority of the population would be facilitated under various schemes besides providing KCC to the farmers.