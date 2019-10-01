DDC chairs DLRC, DCC meet at Udhampur

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: In order to review the performance of all banks in key areas of deposits and advances in the district, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, today chaired a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) and District Consultative Committee (DCC) for quarter ending June 2019.

The meeting had threadbare discussion was held on various issues including flow of credit to priority sector, issuance of KCCs, Bank and sector wise achievements in lending to priority/Non priority sector under Annual Credit Plan 2019-20, Bank wise position of deposits/ Advances in Udhampur district as on 30-06-2019, review performance of key areas related to deposits and advances, finance to joint liability farming groups of Bhoomi Heen Kissan, financial inclusion plan, number of financial literacy programmes by the rural branches of banks during the quarter, functioning of financial literacy counseling center, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Aadhar seeding for EBT/DBT puspose, implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, timely submission of data by the banks, Sand-Up India programme and related issues.

DDC expressed dismay over poor performance in priority sector loan and non participation of some bankers and departments in BLBC and cautioned them for being serious towards their role and responsibilities. He asked the bankers to reconcile the dates in BLBC level and reach out to the target groups.

Regarding dismal CD ratio of some banks, the DDC called upon the concerned to reach out to the targeted beneficiaries to ensure that socio-economic status of deprived sections of the society is improved. He instructed the bankers to improve the CD ratio at par with the national level in the next quarter.

DDC asked the departments to focus on more cases of far-flung areas and provide hand holding to upcoming entrepreneurs.

LDM and allied departments were directed to plan next DLTFC at remote block so that cases can be sanctioned on the spot.

DDC stressed on the officers to organize finance literacy awareness camps by dovetailing with other departments at block headquarters so that maximum benefits could flow at ground level.

He asked the bankers to consult the concerned department before rejecting the sponsored case as the departments can act as a bridge between the beneficiary and bank for sanctioning of loan cases. He asked the bankers to lay focus on social security schemes like PMJJY and PMSBY and rope in PRI’s and Councilors to educate the people about these schemes.

DDC directed the officers to conduct awareness programmes for education loans at Higher Secondary and College level and invite students along with their parents for maximum benefit.

He stressed for better coordination between bankers and Government departments for achieving the fixed targets.

Earlier, the LDM Bal ji Naru gave brief about the performance and achievement of various banks during the financial year 2018-19 in different sectors of the district.

Among others Assistant Commissioner, Vikar Giri, Chief Planning Officer, Rajeev Bhushan, Deputy Director Employment & Counseling, Subash Dogra, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, DSWO, Sana Khan, AGM RBI, AGM NABARD, Cluster head J&K Bank and other district officers of various line departments besides bankers were present in the meeting.