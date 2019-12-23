DDC Budgam reviews status of B2V2 works, languishing projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

BUDGAM: District Development Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganaie on Sunday chaired a meeting here to take detailed review of works taken in hand post ‘Back to Village-2’ programme relating to various sectors including RDD, PDD, PHE, R&B, Education, and Health in the district.

Among others, the meeting was attended by ADC Budgam, SE PDD, SDMs, ACD, all Exens, BDOs and other concerned.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC urged the officers and other concerned agencies to accelerate the pace of work keeping in view the prevailing and ensuing weather conditions.

He said that the works identified under B2V2 shall be given priority keeping in view requirements on ground. He said the district administration is committed to fulfill all the development aspirations of the people.