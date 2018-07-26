DDC Bandipora inaugurates Inter-district volleyball championship

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BANDIPORA: District Development Commissio ner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Wednesday inaugurated provincial level Inter-District volleyball competitions (Boys/ Girls) under-14, under-17 and under-19 at S.K Sports Stadium here on Wednesday.

SSP Bandipora Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, Joint Director Youth Services and Sports, Kashmir, Bashir Ahmad and Chief Education Officer, Munshi Javid were present on the occasion.

The competition organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports will conclude on the 30th of this month. The teams of 11 districts including Kargil comprising 326 boys and 300 girls are participating in these competitions.

The DDC said that district administration is making all-out efforts to channelise the sports talent of the youth of the district, for which he asked all stakeholders to work with in tandem.

He said efforts are also underway to upgrade sports infrastructure in the district, adding that every village will get one playfield for which Rs.1.30 crore are being expended in the district.

The DDC said 51 such play fields shall be developed this year. Besides DPRs are being prepared for construction of youth hostel and indoor stadium at District Headquarter.

Wishing best to the guest students of all districts, the DDC announced the award of Rs 90,000 and Rs 45,000 for winner and runner-up teams’ respectively.

The DDC also directed officers of Youth Services and Sports to work for the physical, mental and social development of the student community.

He asked them to maintain discipline in institutions and engage all students in curricular and co-curricular actives.

On the occasion, an oath ceremony was also held during which students took oath for maintaining discipline and creating best sportsmanship.

Earlier, the DDC interacted with the players. Marchpast was also held by the student teams at the inaugural function.