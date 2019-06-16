DDC Bandipora flags off bike rally to Gurez Valley

Share Share Share 0

SRINAGAR: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Shahbaz Mirza on Saturday flagged-off a bike rally from Mini Secretariat Bandipora to Gurez Valley. About 40 bike-riders from different districts of the State, including bikers from Indonesia are participating in this event and will complete 85 Km long journey through ‘Razdan Top’.

The rally has been organised by the motorcyclists club ‘Legend Riders Bandipora’ in collaboration with the District Administration Bandipora and Department of Tourism. The basic aim of organising the rally is to boost adventure tourism in the district.

Deputy Commissioner invited people to visit Bandipora for enjoying a variety of attractions including Wullar, Gurez, Authwatto besides other scenic beauties and avenues for adventure tourism. He said that a guest house was recently inaugurated at Authwatto for providing necessary accommodation to tourists. He further said that the district has many tourist spots viz Tragbal, Wullar Lake, Hapatnar, Tulail, Sirender, Athwatoo, Buthoo and Krisilpati, besides shortest trekking route to mount Harmukh.

President Legend Riders Bandipora, Suhail Rather said that the main objective of the event was to promote adventure tourism in the State in general and Bandipora in particularly.

Others present on the occasion included SSP, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tajamul, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Reyaz Ahmad Beigh, Assistant Director Tourism, Dy IG BSF BB Sidra Commanding Officer 14RR Parnav Joshi, Town Commander Major Aman and Nodal Officer Khelo India Peerzada Khursheed Ahmad Shah.