DDC approves 13 rent assessment cases in RAC meet

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Thursday chaired a meeting of Rent Assessment Committee (RAC) and approved 13 cases of rent assessment pertaining to various departments.

During the meeting, DDC held a detailed discussion with officers of different departments which are functioning from rented accommodations in the district and with the owners of these buildings.

After a detailed deliberation, the committee approved 13 cases out of total 18 rent cases. DDC directed the concerned to expedite the payment of rents as per the rates approved in the meeting.

Taking serious note of cases wherein the offices are still functioning from a rented accommodation in spite of the fact that government accommodations are made available, DDC directed the officers to rationalize and maximize the use of government buildings so that government expenditure on the rental front can be saved for developmental purposes.

Departments were directed to expedite the process of assessment of rent of long pending cases.

ADC Kishtwar, ACR, Assistant Executive Engineer PWD, senior officers of the concerned departments and owners of the buildings were present in the meeting.