DDC Anantnag reviews progress of work on new 33/KV Sub stations, winter arrangements

ANANTNAG: The District Development Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir on Friday reviewed the progress of ongoing work on new 33/KV Sub Stations & arrangements being made for the winter season in a meeting here today.

Detailed discussions with regard to the progress made under State and Centrally Sponsored Schemes and other programmes being implemented in the district to strengthening power infrastructure including upgradation of Receiving Stations Wanpoh, Gopalpora and Lisser were held in the meeting. Action taken on decisions taken in the previous review meeting was also discussed. And

The meeting was informed that work under the centrally sponsored schemes including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY), IPDS, PMDP, SOBGGAY and other such schemes is under progress and will be completed within the revised time period. The concerned authority informed that under DDUGJY, work is in progress in towns of Arwani, Mattan, Bijbehara and Shangus, while work has already been completed in Qazigund town towns it will be completed in towns of Anantnag, Aishmuqam, Achabal, Seer Hamdan and Dooru by the end of September 2020.

It was given out that Under RADPR, 600 electric poles have been installed in Arwani Town and LT Network of 05 KMs has been completed. Out of two projects under Sub Transmission Development (STD) taken up under languishing projects, 01 stands completed & commissioned at Shamsipora.

Regarding the up-gradation of Lisser and Gopalpora receiving Stations, the meeting was informed that work will be completed by end of December this year. The work on compound walling and foundation of 10 MVA capacity receiving station at Verinag been completed while construction work of control room building is in final stage of completion. Besides 6.3 MVA Receiving Stations at Ar – Khashipora, Cheeni Wadder and Batkoot will be completed by the end of September 2020.

Reviewing the winter arrangements the DDC Anantnag directed the concerned authorities to ensure the procurement of 50 Transformers & 1000 poles from SICOP within 20 days to ensure buffer stocks, which have been sanctioned by SAC J&K.

The DDC directed the concerned Engineers to ensure power supply according to curtailment schedule during the winter without any failure. He directed ADDC Anantnag to inspect the works in four towns of Arwani, Shangus, Mattan, and Ashmuqam to check quality aspect and submit report.

He also directed the concerned to speed up work on up gradation of 0.5 HT Conductor from Sangam to Pahalgam to ensure round the clock power supply to Pahalgam tourist destination.

ADDC Anantnag, JD Planning, Superintending Engineer, EM&RE Circle Bijbehara, Superintending Engineer Projects South Anantnag, Executive Engineer EM&RE Division, Anantnag/ Bijbehara, Executive Engineer STD Bijbehara, Executive Engineer S&O Bemina Srinagar and Executive Engineer Projects Anantnag attended the meeting.