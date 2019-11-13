DDC Anantnag inspects relief centres along National Highway

STATE TIMES NEWS

ANANTNAG: District Development Commissioner Khalid Jahangir on Tuesday visited Dooru Sub- Division to take stock of availability of essentials and the readiness of relief centres established as a part of winter preparedness along national highway at Levdora, Quazigund and Jawahar tunnel.

Additional Deputy Commissioner G. H. Sheikh, SDM Dooru, SE PDD, CMO, Executive Engineers of PHE, PMGSY, R & B and Mechanical Engineering Division, Tehsildar, BMOs, accompanied him during the visit.

The DDC while inspecting the relief centres directed for instantly making all the arrangements including beddings, gas heaters, power and water facilities to make them completely ready ahead of the winter.

He also supervised dumping of ration, utensils and other lighting and cooking material in the relief centres so that these are readily used during any eventuality caused by snowfall and other weather vagaries.