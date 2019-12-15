DCW chief hospitalised after health deteriorates during hunger strike

New Delhi: Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal, who was on a hunger strike to demand capital punishment for rapists within six months of their conviction, was taken to a hospital after she lost consciousness on Sunday morning.
Maliwal has been on a hunger strike for over 10 days and was sitting at the Samta Sthal near Raj Ghat.
On Saturday night, when her condition deteriorated, doctors advised her to go to the hospital, but she refused to budge.
On Sunday morning, she was taken to LNJP Hospital after she fainted. (PTI)
