DCs review Eid-e-Milad arrangements

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI/POONCH: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Monday visited Eidgah to review the arrangements being put in place for Eid-e-Milad.

The DC took stock of basic facilities being provided by the concerned department with regard to sanitation, uninterrupted water and power supply, healthcare besides other works of cleanliness in and around the Eidgah.

During the visit, Deputy Commissioner issued on spot directions to the concerned officers as well as to the field staff for ensuring proper sanitation in and around Eidgah and Jamia Masjids where Eid prayers will be offered. He also discussed the security issues and deployment of police personnel along the route of the procession of Eid-e-Milad, which will start from Talab Wali Masjid Bus Stand and culminate at Jamia Masjid Eidgah.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to work in tandem and ensure that all the arrangements are made well in time.

The Deputy Commissioner also directed the concerned officers for deployment of ambulance equipped with medicines and paramedics, fire tenders and other facilities at the Eidgah.

Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by SSP Yougal Manhas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sher Singh, Additional SP Mohd Liaqat Choudhary, Executive Officer Municipality besides Chairman Auqaf and its members were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Yadav also visited Eidgah and Jama Masjid to review the arrangements being put in place for Eid-e-Milad in the district.

Imam of Jama Masjid and members of the Eidgah Committee were among others present on the occasion.

Executive Engineers of PWD, PHE and PDD along with other officials of the concerned departments accompanied the DC.