DCM Public School celebrates Monsoon Day

AKHNOOR: The first Monday of Saavan began with a colourful amalgamation of the pre-primary and primary students of DCM Public School, Akhnoor , who delightfully entered the school premises dressed up in green, in order to celebrate Monsoon Day.
The day started with a general conversation about the significance of Saavan, importance of monsoon season and rains. This was followed by a series of activities from Nursery to 5th grade wherein students participated in all kinds of craft activities related to monsoon, like frog making, rainbow tear and paste, umbrella /boat decoration and water cycle collage making.
Principal, Neha Bahuguna appreciated the creative efforts of students.
