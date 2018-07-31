DCM Public School celebrates Monsoon Day

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: The first Monday of Saavan began with a colourful amalgamation of the pre-primary and primary students of DCM Public School, Akhnoor , who delightfully entered the school premises dressed up in green, in order to celebrate Monsoon Day.

The day started with a general conversation about the significance of Saavan, importance of monsoon season and rains. This was followed by a series of activities from Nursery to 5th grade wherein students participated in all kinds of craft activities related to monsoon, like frog making, rainbow tear and paste, umbrella /boat decoration and water cycle collage making.

Principal, Neha Bahuguna appreciated the creative efforts of students.