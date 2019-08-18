DCE organises cleanliness drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To bring awareness among students and staff members about the importance of cleanliness, NSS unit of Dogra College of Education (DCE) organised two-day campaign on cleanliness under Swachhta Pakhwada.

The first day programme was organised in college campus where 144 NSS volunteers of B.Ed semester III participated in the cleanliness drive under the supervision of Roshy Sharma, NSS Programme Officer.

Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman Dogra Educational Trust (DET), Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary DET, Col (Retd.) K.N Padha, Director Administration & Campus Development, DET, Dr. Vikesh Kumar Sharma, Principal DCE, Dr. Shefali Sharma, Academic Coordinator, DCE appreciated the efforts of NSS volunteers.