DCC urges Guv, HM to clear air on present scenario

JAMMU: Expressing concern on present situation in the State in wake of cancellation of Amarnath Yatra and immediate evacuation of Yatris and tourists from the valley after issuance of an advisory by the State Government, the District Congress Committee (DCC) on Saturday urged the Governor and Home Minister to clear the air on the issue, as people are in a state of panic.

While addressing a meeting convened to review present scenario in the State, District Congress President, Vikram Malhotra said that few days back, the State Government was patting itself for making all necessary arrangements for successful conduct of Yatra but suddenly it cancelled the Yatra in an unceremonious manner. The Amarnath Yatra is a matter of faith and devotion for crores in the country and its completion is directly related to the Raksha Bandhan. “In past, the Yatra has been conducted every year inspite of numerous challenges and even during peak terrorism without any break but this abrupt abandoning of Yatra has hurt sentiments of entire Hindu community. Government must explain why it failed to complete the Yatra,” he added.

Raman Bhalla, former Minister and Vice President JKPCC said that the Government even failed to provide necessary security to Yatris. “On one hand, the BJP is talking of holding elections in the State but recent actions of the Government have exposed its failure to handle a sensitive State like J&K,” said Bhalla urging the cadre to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to rumor-mongering.

The leaders also condemned cancelation of Machail Yatra.

