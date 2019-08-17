DCC protests detention of mainstream leaders

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The District Congress Committee (DCC) Jammu Rural on Saturday staged a silent protest against detention of mainstream political leaders of Jammu and termed it as an unfortunate and undemocratic act of BJP Government.

Led by Hari Singh Chib, President DCC Jammu Rural, a number of party workers assembled at ward no 60, Plaoura and expressed resentment against the working of BJP Government.

Criticising house-arrest of JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmed Mir, senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma and others, Chib questioned the detention of Uday Bhanu Chib, President Youth Congress and Choudhary Shah Nawaj, General Secretary PCC, few days back in Jammu without any justified cause.

Chib further said that on one hand, the Government is claiming total normalcy in the State, but on other hand, illegal detentions are being made, even in Jammu.

Others present on the occasion included Rajni Bala, Corporator ward no 60, Som Nath Sharma former Block President Bhalwal, Dev Raj, Tarun Vaid, Shahbaj Ahmad, Chander Mohan Sharma, Surinder Singh, Anil Sharma, Ajmer Singh, Parshotam Kumar, Virender Mehta, Sunil Kumar, Kamal Singh, Bittu Chib, Sonsar Singh Chib, Harbans Lal, Om Parkash, Gulshan, Ritesh, Happy, Billa Chib, Rohit Manhas, Sunny Jat, Yudhvir Singh and Gautam Singh.