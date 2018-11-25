DC visits Katra, inspects healthcare facilities

STATE TIMES NEWS
REASI: Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Dr Sagar Dattatray Doifode on Saturday visited Sub-District Hospital Katra to inspect its overall functioning and patient care.
During the visit, the DC took stock of the services being provided, health care facilities, basic amenities and staff attendance.
DC also visited the Municipal Committee Katra Office and checked its working. In addition to interacting with the employees of the office, he also checked the attendance record of the staff.
Dr Sagar also visited various Customer Service Centres, of Katra, assigned with the task of registering people for availing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, ABY. He was accompanied by CEO Municipal Committee Katra, Jagdish Mehra and SDM Katra, Ashok Choudhary.
The DC also inaugurated a registration centre for the PMJAY scheme at Government High School, Marhi. The aim of opening such registration centres at village levels is to ensure maximum enrolment under the initiative of the union Government.
He also directed existing CSCs to organise registration camps at various villages to ensure maximum penetration of the PMJAY.
DC Sagar also directed all Tehsildars and BMOs to gear up the registration process for the scheme. He also instructed field functionaries of the district to reach out to the masses and motivate them to get benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.
He was accompanied by ACR Reasi, Harbans Sharma and Nodal Officer for Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Dr Amit Bajaj.
