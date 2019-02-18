DC urges civil society to play its role in maintaining peace, amity

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, on Monday urged the civil society of the district to play its role in maintaining peace and amity in the district in these tough times in the State.

The DC was speaking in a meeting with civil society members of the district representing different bodies including Kashmir Traders & Manufacturers Federation (KTMF) and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce (KCC).

He assured the civil society members that the government has taken all required measures in efforts to ensure safety of all Kashmiri people based outside in Jammu and other states of the country. He assured that the local administration in Jammu has brought the law and order situation under complete control and that it was important to beware of mischief and rumours and not let the peace be affected. Dr Shah said the civil society in the district is known for its positive role and its character as bearers of brotherhood and urged them to play its role and support the administration in ensuring that peace and amity is maintained in the district.

The representatives while seeking assurances of complete security and safety of Kashmiri people based outside in Jammu and other states of the country, assured the DC that they are committed to peace and amity in the district as the entire State and will do all possible to ensure the same is maintained even in these tough times confronting the State. Several other concerns were raised in the meeting. The DC noted all the concerns and suggestions and assured that all possible would be done and those requiring higher approval will be escalated at concerned quarters forthwith.Representatives from various bodies including religious heads attended the meeting.