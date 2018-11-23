DC tours Darhal, Thannamandi, Plangrah blocks ahead of Panchayat polls

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Deputy Commissioner, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Friday conducted a whirlwind tour of Darhal, Thannamandi and Plangrah blocks and interacted with the contesting Sarpanch and Panch candidates of ongoing Panchayat Elections.

Pertinently, the election in Block Darhal and Block Thannamandi will be held during the 6th phase of the elections. In Block Darhal, there are 23 Panchayat Halqas and 161 Panch constituencies, while in Block Thannamandi there are 20 Panchayat Halqas and 142 Panch constituencies.

In Block Plangrah, there are 15 Panchayat Halqas and 113 Panch constituency.

In case of block Darhal there are 78 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch and 310 candidates are in the fight for Panch Halqas while in Block Thannamandi there are 64 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch and 261 for Panch Halqas. In block Plangrah, there are 53 candidates are in the fray for Sarpanch and 226 for Panch Halqas.

During interaction with the candidates, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri advised the contesting Candidates to follow the model code of conduct in letter and spirit for smooth conduct of polls.

DC further divulged that flying squads have already been constituted to check any violation of the model code of conduct and to ensure free and fair elections. Besides, Chief Electoral Officer has also deployed the general observer and expenditure observers to ensure implementation of Model Code of Conduct during the election campaign, he added. DC also informed that in order to avoid any law and order situations, the district administration has also deployed zonal magistrates and zonal police officers

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by SSP Rajouri Yougal Manhas and other officers from Kotranka and subdivision Thannamandi.