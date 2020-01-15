DC takes stock of essential services, visits grid stations

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: To get the first hand appraisal and for the restoration of Power in Rajouri Town which is disrupted due to incessant Rains/Snow fall and Thunderstorm in District Rajouri, District Development Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh visited the various Power Stations including Grid Station Thudi from where Power Regulation is made.

XEn STD Kalakote Ashok Gupta and AEE EM &RE Rajouri Mohd Jamshad apprised the DDC that out of 36 Receiving Stations ( 33KV &11 KV) only 11 remained functional due to shutdown of 132 KVA line from Barn and due to incessant rains and snow fall in various parts of the District. The affected receiving Stations are Prori, Koteranka, Budhal, Dhangir, Dhanwan, Kalakote, Sunderbani, Siot, Mrchola, Soulki, Moughla, Treru, Sialsui, Phla, Kangri, Beripattan, Jhulla, Nowshera, Rajal, Lam, Laroka, Rajal, Chowkihandan, MES Nowshera & MES Sunderbani. DDC was further told by Power Department that 39 Nos of Transformers including four transformers of 250 KVA and 10 transformers of 100 KVA are damaged besides 80 poles till last report came in. Out of 102 Feeders only 35 remained functional, but now Restoration work is in progress.