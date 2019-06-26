DC Srinagar visits ancient Bala Devi Temple at Balhama

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary on Tuesday visited the Bala Devi Temple at Balhama here and took a firsthand assessment of its restoration needs recorded during the Back to Village programme in the area.

The visit to the temple comes in the wake of official camping as part of the ongoing rural outreach programme in the area bringing to fore the said requirements of the ancient temple.

The Kashmiri Pandits Welfare Committee Balhama briefed the DC about the requirements of the temple some of which included exterior and interior renovations and constructions of fencing and Dharmshala and toilets for visiting devotees among other such facilities. The committee representatives said the temple was last renovated in 1970s.

The DC while speaking on the occasion said all the demands surrounding the renovation and preservation of the ancient temple will be approved adding that relevant works will start soon.

Dr Shahid also assured the Pandit representatives of redressal of all other genuine developmental concerns and grievances raised during the Back to Village programme in the area.

ADC Srinagar K K Sidha accompanied the DC to the temple. The Sarpanch of the area was also present on the occasion.