DC Shopian, Director Horticulture visit fruit Mandi Aglar, inspect facilitation centre

STATE TIMES NEWS

SHOPIAN: Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing, G M Dar, accompanied by District Development Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Mohammad Yasin on Wednesday visited Megam Fruit Mandi Aglar Shopian where he inspected various counters of Facilitation Center.

The facilitation center was recently established for the fruit growers, so that they can avail benefits from recently launched Market Intervention Scheme.

Later, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing convened a meeting regarding implementation of Market Intervention Scheme. He directed officers to aware fruit growers about the benefits of the Scheme. He said that Government has started this facility for the welfare of the fruit growers.