DC seeks explanation AEE, 3 teachers ‘found’ campaigning in Panchayat polls

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: The Deputy Commissioner Poonch on Saturday sought explanation from an Assistant Executive Engineer, three teachers among five employees for their involvement in Panchayat elections campaigning.

The explanation has been sought from Tahir Rashid, AEE, Mechanical Wing, Mendhar, Qamar Rashid Khan, AEA Chattral Mendhar, Tahira Rashid, Teacher, GPS Nabni, Mankote, Aftab Latief Khan, Teacher, HSS Boys Mendhar and Munawar Sultana, Teacher, PS Chajjla, Mankote.

The explanation order read “a written complaint has been received from Bashir Ahmed Khan, son of Sakhi Walayat Khan, Contesting Candidate, Sarpanch Halqa Sokhi Maidan that you are campaigning in Panchayat Elections; Whereas, all the government employees have to remain neutral and do duty impartially.”

“Keeping in view of the above mentioned facts, you are hereby directed to explain your position within two days positively failing which it shall be presumed that you have nothing to say in your defence and action under rules shall be initiated against you,” the DC’s order stated.