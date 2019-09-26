DC Samba reviews functioning of Revenue Department

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria, today reviewed the functioning of Revenue Department here at a meeting of the concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy commissioner, Vikas Gupta, Assistant commissioner (Revenue) Kulbhushan Khajuria, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ghagwal Ritu Mahajan, Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur C P Kotwal besides Tehsildars and other revenue officers.

The meeting was apprised about the progress of digitisation or revenue record including updation of mutations and status of JDA land.

The Deputy Commissioner laid emphasis on completion of digitisation of all revenue records by 1st week of October and asked for submitting daily progress report. He directed the tehsildars to hold special mutation camps at their respective tehsils to complete the up-dation. He also exhorted upon the field staff to keep close check on the attempts to encroach upon state land.