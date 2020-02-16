DC Samba convenes meeting to discuss 2021 census

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Deputy Commissioner, Samba Rohit Khajuria, today convened a meeting of district officers to review the preparedness for smooth conduct of census 2021 in District Samba here at mini conference hall Samba.

On the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Vikas Gupta, District Statistics & evaluation officer, Assistant Commissioner Development, Sub divisional magistrate Ghagwal, Sub divisional magistrate Vijaypur, besides Tehsildar and other concerned district officers were also present.

During the meeting District Development Commissioner Samba was apprised about the formation of committees and appointment of nodal officers for conducting the Census. He was told that training of concerned officers will be conducted shortly and dates will be notified separately.

Deputy Director in the office of Assistant Commissioner Development, Samba, who has been appointed as master trainer of the district, informed that the tehsil wise village list has been authenticated by the incharge officer of respective tehsil as per the format and duly counter signed by Principal Census officer, Samba. Further, 16 field trainers have been nominated in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy commissioner laid emphasis upon uploading details of census officers on CMMS portal besides early training of all the field trainers.

He further directed to open a Census cell at district level for smooth conduct of census process. DC stressed upon appointment of enumerators and supervisors in each block and exhorted upon all the executing officials to work in tandem and close coordination with nodal officers.