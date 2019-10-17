DC Samba calls for effective road safety measures

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: District Development Commissioner Rohit Khajuria on Thursday sought effective road safety measures and asked the concerned to identify trouble spots and unauthorized cuts on National Highway to prevent mishaps.

Chairing a meeting of Road Safety Committee, he directed the Executive engineer PWD to seek the cooperation of other departments to achieve tangible results on the ground.

The Deputy Commissioner said that traffic management and awareness among general public is prerequisite and essential component in reducing fatalities/accidents rate in the district.

Chief medical officer Rajinder Samyal, was directed to immediately start dedicated mobile service and ambulance service for meeting any exigency in future. He was further directed to make trauma centre at Ghagwal and Samba hospitals functional.

The traffic and Motor vehicle departments were exhorted to intensity road checking to curb traffic violations.

Assistant Road Transport Officer Rehana Tabassum, was directed to conduct awareness camps at villages, schools, colleges to generate mass awareness about new traffic rules and fines. She was further directed to remain more cautious while issuing fitness certificates to school buses and asked to personally verify bus condition before issuing such certificates.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy commissioner Vikas Gupta, Additional Superintendent of Police Faisal Qureshi, Sub Divisional Magistrate Ghagwal, Ritu Mahajan, Chief Education Officer Ram Pal besides officers from the prime department.