DC reviews status of languishing projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: District Development Commissio-ner, Rahul Yadav on Tuesday chaired a meeting to review and discuss the status of languishing projects in the district.

The DDC directed the officers to work with added zeal and zest to achieve the targets for the current financial year. He said that the pace of works needs to be accelerated in the district so that benefits reach to the people in time.

The meeting had detailed discussion on the status of 109 languishing projects including 31 PHE projects, 3 ADMO, 1 PMGSY, 8 Education, 15 Health sector, 3 Municipality and 48 projects of RDD Department.

The DC impressed upon the officers to speed up the pace of work on these projects and ensure the completion within the stipulated timeframe. He also stressed for judicious use of funds besides quality material on the works taken up under various sectors in the district.

The meeting was attended by CPO, CMO, Executive Engineer PHE, AEE PWD, DPO Education, AD RDD, Inspector Municipality and other concerned officials.